Aug 10 (Reuters) - Maxim Power Corp:

* Maxim Power Corp qtrly net earnings attributable to shareholders per share of $0.73

* Maxim Power Corp. announces 2017 second quarter financial and operating results

* Says ‍on July 28, 2017, Maxim temporarily suspended generation of electricity at M1

* Says ‍laying-up M1 operations will result in a 75% reduction of plant staff while operations are suspended​