(Corrects third bullet in March 5 brief item to say shares, not warrants, after company corrects)

March 5 (Reuters) - Maximaa System Ltd:

* SAYS APPROVED ISSUE OF UP TO 17.5 MILLION SHARES TO NON-PROMOTERS ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS

* SAYS APPROVED ISSUE OF UP TO 15 MILLION CONVERTIBLE WARRANTS TO NON-PROMOTERS ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS

* SAYS APPROVED ISSUE OF UP TO 3 MILLION CONVERTIBLE SHARES TO PROMOTERS ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS