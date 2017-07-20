FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 days ago
July 20, 2017 / 5:10 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Maxis posts qtrly profit attributable 574 million rgt

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Maxis Bhd

* Qtrly profit attributable 574 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 2.17 billion rgt

* Declared a second interim single-tier tax-exempt dividend of 5.0 sen per ordinary share for financial year ending 31 Dec 2017

* Year ago qtrly revenue 2.10 billion rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 488 million rgt

* For fy ending 31 Dec 2017, group expects service revenue, absolute EBITDA and base capital expenditure to remain at similar levels to FY 2016 Source (goo.gl/Fv1B6q) Further company coverage:

