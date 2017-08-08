BRIEF-MaxLinear Inc Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

Aug 8 (Reuters) - MaxLinear Inc

* MaxLinear Inc announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Sees Q3 revenue $114 million to $118 million

* Q2 revenue $104.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $107.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MaxLinear Inc sees Q3 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 45% and 61%, respectively

* Q3 revenue view $124.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S