BRIEF-MaxLinear Inc Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

Aug 8 (Reuters) - MaxLinear Inc
* MaxLinear Inc announces second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Sees Q3 revenue $114 million to $118 million
* Q2 revenue $104.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $107.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MaxLinear Inc sees Q3 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 45% and 61%, respectively
* Q3 revenue view $124.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: