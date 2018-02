Feb 9 (Reuters) - Maxnerva Technology Services Ltd :

* SEES 9-MONTH NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO I.T. INTEGRATION & SOLUTIONS SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT AT RMB33 MILLION TO RMB38 MILLION

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASE IN PROPORTION OF SMART OFFICE & SMART HOME SOLUTIONS UNDERTAKEN BY GROUP DURING PERIOD