BRIEF-Mazor Robotics Gets Permission To Disclose Subject Of May Investigation

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Mazor Robotics Ltd:

* SAYS ISRAELI SECURITIES AUTHORITY GAVE PERMISSION TO DISCLOSE SUBJECT OF MAY 2017 INVESTIGATION RELATES TO INSIDER TRADING BY THIRD PARTIES

* SAYS IN ISA‘S MAY INVESTIGATION, CO‘S CEO ORI HADOMI WAS QUESTIONED AS SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH INSIDER TRADING ALLEGATIONS-SEC FILING

* SAYS ORI HADOMI “CONTINUES TO OPERATE IS HIS CAPACITY” AS MAZOR’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* SAYS TO THE COMPANY'S KNOWLEDGE, HADOMI WAS NOT CALLED FOR ANY FURTHER QUESTIONING AFTER BEING QUESTIONED IN MAY 2017 BY THE ISA