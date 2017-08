June 8 (Reuters) - Mazor Robotics Ltd:

* Mazor Robotics- in May, israeli securities authority conducted search at co's offices, questioned certain officers related to investigation held by ISA‍​

* Mazor Robotics- Mazor has not been informed as to the subject matter of the investigation, nor has it been charged with any wrongdoing - sec filing

* Mazor Robotics- Mazor is cooperating fully with the isa Source text (bit.ly/2rPn0oR) Further company coverage: