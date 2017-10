Oct 9 (Reuters) - Mazor Robotics Ltd

* Mazor Robotics received 22 system orders during Q3 2017; expects to report record quarterly revenue

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue about $17.2 million

* Mazor Robotics Ltd says ‍expects to report record revenue of approximately $17.2 million for Q3 ended September 30, 2017​

* Mazor Robotics Ltd says ‍system backlog at end of Q3 was 17 systems​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: