BRIEF-MB Financial announces public offering of depositary shares 

Nov 13 (Reuters) - MB Financial Inc

* MB Financial Inc announces public offering of depositary shares; MB Financial Bank, n.a. Announces offering of subordinated notes

* MB Financial - ‍commenced offering of depositary shares, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per depositary share)​

* MB Financial Inc - ‍co’s unit MB Financial Bank, n.a., also commenced an offering of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2027​

* MB Financial - ‍intends to use proceeds from offering to fund redemption of some or all of 4 million outstanding shares of series a preferred stock​