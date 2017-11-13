FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MB Financial announces public offering of depositary shares 
Sections
Featured
Smog chokes Delhi despite emergency measures
Pollution
Smog chokes Delhi despite emergency measures
Top India fund manager bets on banks as bad loan build-up slows
Reuters Summit
Top India fund manager bets on banks as bad loan build-up slows
Reliance Communications posts fourth straight quarterly loss
Earnings
Reliance Communications posts fourth straight quarterly loss
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2017 / 1:39 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-MB Financial announces public offering of depositary shares 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - MB Financial Inc

* MB Financial Inc announces public offering of depositary shares; MB Financial Bank, n.a. Announces offering of subordinated notes

* MB Financial - ‍commenced offering of depositary shares, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per depositary share)​

* MB Financial - ‍commenced an registered public offering of depositary shares, par value $0.01 per share, with liquidation preference of $1,000 per share​

* MB Financial Inc - ‍co’s unit MB Financial Bank, n.a., also commenced an offering of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2027​

* MB Financial - ‍intends to use proceeds from offering to fund redemption of some or all of 4 million outstanding shares of series a preferred stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.