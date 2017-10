Aug 7 (Reuters) - MBB SE

* DGAP-NEWS: MBB SE INCREASES REVENUE TO EUR193.9 MILLION AND EPS TO EUR1.26 IN THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR

* H1 ‍EBITDA INCREASED BY 34.9% FROM EUR15.6 MILLION TO EUR21.0 MILLION​

* ‍UNDERPINS FORECAST OF REVENUE OF EUR390 MILLION AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST EUR2.16 FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)