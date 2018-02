Feb 26 (Reuters) - MBB SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: MBB RESOLVES A PLACEMENT OF AUMANN SHARES AND REMAINS LONG-TERM ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER

* ‍RESOLVED TO PLACE UP TO 1,703,700 SHARES OF AUMANN AG​

* ‍WITH EXISTING AND NEW SUBSIDIARIES, MBB AIMS FOR REVENUE OF EUR750 MILLION ALREADY IN 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)