BRIEF-MBB says entities related to founding families intend to sell shares in MBB

June 12 (Reuters) - MBB SE

* ENTITIES RELATED TO FOUNDING FAMILIES ANNOUNCE SALE OF SHARES IN MBB SE

* ENTITIES RELATED TO FOUNDING FAMILIES FREIMUTH AND NESEMEIER HAVE NOTIFIED MBB SE THAT THEY INTEND TO SELL AND TRANSFER A TOTAL OF UP TO 400,000 SHARE OF MBB

* WE BELIEVE THAT INCREASE IN FREE FLOAT FROM CURRENT APPROX. 29% TO UP TO APPROX. 35% WILL SUPPORT AN INCLUSION OF MBB INTO S-DAX

* IN CASE OF A PLACEMENT IN FULL, SELLING SHAREHOLDERS WOULD DECREASE THEIR INDIVIDUAL SHAREHOLDING TO APPROX. 32.5% (OR TOGETHER APPROX. 65%)

* SELLING SHAREHOLDERS HAVE INFORMED US ABOUT THEIR COMMITMENT TO A TWELVE-MONTHS LOCK-UP PERIOD FOR THEIR REMAINING SHAREHOLDINGS