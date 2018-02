BRIEF-MBB SE ‍Forecasts Revenue Of More Than EUR 500 Mln For 2018

Feb 22 (Reuters) - MBB SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: MBB SE FORECASTS REVENUE OF MORE THAN EUR500 MILLION AND EARNINGS PER SHARE BETWEEN EUR2.60 AND EUR2.80 FOR 2018

* ‍REVENUE TARGET OF EUR750 MILLION BROUGHT FORWARD TO 2020​

* ‍FOR 2018, MBB FORECASTS REVENUE OF MORE THAN EUR500 MILLION AND EPS BETWEEN EUR2.60 AND EUR2.80​

* ‍REVENUE OF EUR403.1 MILLION IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 AFTER EUR332.2 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR AND THUS GROWS BY 17.6%​

* FY EBITDA INCREASED BY 20.1% FROM EUR30.4 MILLION TO EUR38.0 MILLION

* FY ‍NET INCOME BEFORE EFFECTS FROM PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATIONS (PPA) AMOUNTS TO EUR13.6 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)