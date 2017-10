Oct 18 (Reuters) - MBB SE:

* SUBSIDIARY AUMANN AG ACQUIRES AUTOMATION SPECIALIST USK AND MODIFIES THE FORECAST FOR THE YEAR 2017

* ‍AS A RESULT OF ACQUISITION OF USK, ANNUALISED REVENUE OF MBB GROUP AMOUNTS TO MORE THAN EUR450 MLN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)