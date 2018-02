Feb 27 (Reuters) - MBB SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: MBB SUCCESSFULLY PLACES AUMANN SHARES

* ‍PLACED 1,703,700 AUMANN SHARES AT A PRICE OF EUR61.00​

* ‍GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR103.9 MILLION ARE INTENDED FOR FURTHER EXPANSION AND DIVERSIFICATION OF MBB'S PORTFOLIO​