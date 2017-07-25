FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 days ago
BRIEF-MBIA Inc in July 11 letter says ceased efforts to actively pursue writing new insurance policies for now at National Public Finance Guarantee
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
Top news
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championships
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 10:21 PM / 11 days ago

BRIEF-MBIA Inc in July 11 letter says ceased efforts to actively pursue writing new insurance policies for now at National Public Finance Guarantee

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - MBIA Inc

* MBIA Inc - in July 11 letter, co said it ceased for now efforts to actively pursue writing new insurance policies at National Public Finance Guarantee

* MBIA Inc - has determined that it is required to establish a full valuation allowance on its deferred tax asset as of June 30, 2017 - SEC filing

* MBIA Inc - valuation allowance will result in a $1.1 billion charge to consolidated net income for the second quarter of 2017 - SEC filing‍​

* MBIA Inc - ‍valuation allowance will result in a $1.1 billion reduction in GAAP book value at June 30, 2017​‍​ ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vGX6Fg) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.