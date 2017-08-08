FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
August 8, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-MBIA Q2 non-GAAP operating loss per share $1.09

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mbia Inc

* MBIA Inc reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $9.78

* Q2 non-GAAP operating loss per share $1.09

* MBIA Inc - ‍book value per share was $15.45 as of June 30, 2017 compared with $23.87 as of December 31, 2016​

* MBIA Inc - ‍adjusted book value per share was $26.26 as of June 30, 2017 compared with $31.88 as of December 31, 2016​

* MBIA Inc - ‍as of June 30, 2017, MBIA Insurance Corporation's liquidity position totaled $115 million​

* MBIA Inc - ‍qtrly net investment income $37 million versus $37​ million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

