Sept 28 (Reuters) - MBL Group Plc:

* MBL GROUP PLC - ‍PETER PALFRAMAN RESIGNED FROM BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​, AFTER RESOLUTION TO REAPPOINT HIM FAILS TO PASS AT AGM

* MBL GROUP PLC - "‍BOARD WISHES TO MAKE SHAREHOLDERS AWARE THAT IT IS IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS WITH A POTENTIAL NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​"