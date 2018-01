Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mbt Financial Corp:

* ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS, QUARTERLY AND SPECIAL DIVIDENDS, AND REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* Q4 PRELIMINARY LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* BOARD AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE OF UP TO 2 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $10.4 MILLION VERSUS $10.2 MILLION IN PRIOR QUARTER

* MBT FINANCIAL - CO TO PAY QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.06 PER COMMON SHARE, COMPARED TO $0.05 PER SHARE IN SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR