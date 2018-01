Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mc Endeavors Inc:

* MC ENDEAVORS/ROOM 21 MEDIA, INC. TO BECOME A FULLY REPORTING SEC COMPANY AND CONTINUES ACQUISITION STRATEGY

* MC ENDEAVORS INC - ‍PLANS TO FILE A REGISTRATION STATEMENT WITH SEC UNDER SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 FOR PURPOSE OF BECOMING A REPORTING COMPANY​

* MC ENDEAVORS - CO IS INTERVIEWING VARIOUS REGISTERED ACCOUNTING FIRMS, PCAOB ACCREDITED ACCOUNTING FIRMS, THAT WILL COMPLETE AUDITED FINANCIALS OF CO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: