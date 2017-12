Dec 21 (Reuters) - M&C SPA:

* BUSINESS PLAN FOCUSES ON MONETIZATION OF TREOFAN‘S AMERICAN BUSINESS AND REORGANIZATION OF EUROPEAN ACTIVITIES

* BOARD APPROVES GUIDELINES OF BUSINESS PLAN OF TREOFAN

* AGREED WITH BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO TO EXTEND UNTIL JULY 15 CREDIT LINE OF UP TO OF EUR 25 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)