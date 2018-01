Jan 24 (Reuters) - Mccarthy & Stone Plc:

* ‍FY18 FORWARD ORDER BOOK INCLUDING LEGAL COMPLETIONS CURRENTLY STANDS AT £366M (FY17:£323M)​

* ‍BUILD ACTIVITY, FIRST OCCUPATIONS REMAIN ON TRACK FOR YEAR WITH C.80 SALES RELEASES STILL EXPECTED FOR FY18 (FY17:52)

* ‍TRADING OUTLOOK FOR FY18 REMAINS IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS​

* RECOMMENDING A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.6P PER SHARE FOR FY17, WHICH WILL RESULT IN A TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR OF 5.4P PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: