Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mcdermott International Inc

* Mcdermott-Letter of award for contract from reliance industries for KG-D6 subsea field development in Krishna Godavari Basin, off east coast of India​

* Mcdermott International Inc - ‍ contract award is expected to be reflected in Mcdermott’s Q4 2017 backlog​

* Mcdermott International Inc - ‍contract is scheduled for completion by Q2 of 2020 for base scope, and Q1 of 2021 for optional scope​