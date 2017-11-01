BRIEF-Mcdermott reports Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.33

Nov 1 (Reuters) - McDermott International Inc

* McDermott reports third quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.33

* Q3 revenue $958.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $985.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* McDermott International Inc - ‍as of September 30, 2017, company’s backlog was $2.4 billion, compared to $3.3 billion at June 30, 2017​

* McDermott International Inc - sees FY revenues about $3 billion‍​

* McDermott International Inc - sees FY diluted income per share about $0.53‍​

* FY2017 revenue view $3.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* McDermott International Inc sees ‍FY capex about $120​ million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)