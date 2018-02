BRIEF-McDermott Reports Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.09

Feb 21 (Reuters) - McDermott International Inc:

* MCDERMOTT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q4 REVENUE $718.1 MILLION VERSUS $641.8 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $0.10​

* ‍AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPANY‘S BACKLOG WAS $3.9 BILLION, COMPARED TO $2.4 BILLION AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​

* SEES ‍ FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES $3.1 BILLION - $3.3 BILLION​

* SEES 2018‍ DILUTED INCOME PER SHARE​ BETWEEN $0.42 TO $0.52

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 CAPEX $100 MILLION - $115 MILLION ​

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 FREE CASH FLOW $195 MILLION - $235 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.04, REVENUE VIEW $728.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.46, REVENUE VIEW $3.07 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: