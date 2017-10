Sept 18 (Reuters) - Mcewen Mining Inc

* McEwen Mining announces bought deal of $40.5 million

* McEwen Mining -‍Intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund previously announced acquisition of Black Fox complex and associated assets and liabilities​

* McEwen Mining - Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on bought deal basis, 18 million shares and warrants to purchase up to 9 million shares at $2.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: