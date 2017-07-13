FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2017 / 9:20 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-McEwen Mining Q2 2017 consolidated production of 32,584 gold equivalent ounces

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - McEwen Mining Inc:

* McEwen Mining reports Q2 2017 production results

* Consolidated production for Q2 2017 of 22,191 gold ounces versus 20,096 gold ounces in Q1

* Gold grades production at El Gallo mine, Mexico are projected to increase in second half of 2017

* Q2 consolidated production of 779,487 ounces of silver versus 875,006 ounces

* Consolidated production for Q2 2017 of 32,584 gold equivalent ounces versus 39,555 gold equivalent ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

