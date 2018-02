Feb 8 (Reuters) - Mcgrath Ltd:

* REFERS TO PRESS SPECULATION ON FEB 8 ABOUT PURPORTED MARGIN LENDING FACILITY BY FONDORRU PTY LTD, WHICH HOLDS SHARES IN CO

* ‍JOHN MCGRATH CONFIRMED TO MEA THERE IS NO MARGIN LENDING FACILITY WITH RESPECT TO HIS SHARES IN MEA

* ‍“JOHN MCGRATH SHARES IN MEA ARE NOT AND HAVE NEVER BEEN USED AS SECURITY FOR ANY LOAN”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: