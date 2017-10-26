BRIEF-McKesson reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.28

Oct 26 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp

* McKesson reports fiscal 2018 second-quarter results

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $11.80 to $12.50

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.28

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $52.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $51.73 billion

* Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share $4.80 to $6.90 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* McKesson Corp - ‍Paul Julian, executive vice president and group president, distribution solutions, will retire at close of calendar year​

* McKesson Corp - ‍Q2 earnings per share included $2.41 of non-cash goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment charges and $0.19 of restructuring charges​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $12.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S