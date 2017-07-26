FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-McKesson says shareholders vote against executive pay structure
July 26, 2017 / 4:07 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-McKesson says shareholders vote against executive pay structure

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp

* Mckesson announces preliminary voting results from 2017 annual meeting of stockholders

* Mckesson corp says shareholders voted to reject a shareholder proposal to split role of chairman and ceo

* Mckesson- at meeting, board members were re-elected, all board vote recommendations were upheld, except for advisory vote on executive compensation

* Mckesson corp says board announced its decision to split role of chairman and ceo in future, commencing with company's next ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

