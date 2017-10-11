BRIEF-Mclaren Health Care and Elekta mutually terminate long-term agreement

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Elekta Ab (Publ) says:

* Mclaren Health Care and Elekta have mutually agreed to terminate their long-term agreement.

* McLaren Health Care and Elekta will continue their business relationship but on a smaller scale.

* In accordance with its process for constant review of backlog, Elekta has therefore determined to reduce USD 72 million of the backlog, to be reported in Q2 fiscal year 2017/18.

* There will be no material effect on Elekta's results.