BRIEF-Mclaren Health Care and Elekta mutually terminate long-term agreement
October 11, 2017 / 5:36 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Mclaren Health Care and Elekta mutually terminate long-term agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Elekta Ab (Publ) says:

* Mclaren Health Care and Elekta have mutually agreed to terminate their long-term agreement.

* McLaren Health Care and Elekta will continue their business relationship but on a smaller scale.

* In accordance with its process for constant review of backlog, Elekta has therefore determined to reduce USD 72 million of the backlog, to be reported in Q2 fiscal year 2017/18.

* There will be no material effect on Elekta’s results.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)

