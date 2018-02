Feb 6 (Reuters) - MCNALLY BHARAT ENGG CO LTD :

* GETS ORDER WORTH 33 MILLION RUPEES FOR SUPPLY OF SPARES FOR BENEFICIATION PLANT AT ZAWAR MINE OF HINDUSTAN ZINC

* GOT ORDER WORTH 650 MILLION RUPEES FOR DEBOTTLENECKING AND CAPACITY EXPANSION AT HINDUSTAN ZINC'S ZAWAR MINE