Dec 27 (Reuters) - Mcnally Bharat Engg Co Ltd:

* MCNALLY BHARAT ENGG -ORDER FOR ENGINEERING AND SUPPLY AND CIVIL WORKS, STRUCTURAL WORKS AND CONSTRUCTION FOR 60 TPH GREEN ANODE PLANT FROM VEDANTA LTD

* SAYS ORDER FOR A VALUE OF 1.34 BILLION RUPEES