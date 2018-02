Feb 19 (Reuters) - Mcnally Bharat Engg Co Ltd:

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR INCREASE IN AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ALLOTMENT OF COMPULSORILY CONVERTIBLE PREFERENCE SHARES TO INVESTORS ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ALLOTMENT OF WARRANTS TO CERTAIN INVESTORS ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD TO ALLOT SHARES WORTH 2 BILLION RUPEES TO CERTAIN INVESTORS ON A PREFERENTIAL BASIS