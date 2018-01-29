FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 7:25 AM / a day ago

BRIEF- MCUBS MidCity Investment to acquire properties and to take out loans and to issue new units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29(Reuters) - MCUBS MidCity Investment Corp

* Says it will acquire four Tokyo-based office buildings for 5.8 billion yen, 4 billion yen, 9.2 billion yen and 4.21 billion yen respectively, on Feb. 16, Feb. 16, March 1 and March 1 respectively

* Says it will take out loans of 11 billion yen in total, on Feb. 28

* Proceeds to be used to fund the acquisition

* Says it will issue 152,000 new units through public offering and will issue 8,000 new units through private placement to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., with subscription date on March 8 and payment date on March 9

* Proceeds to be mainly used to fund the acquisition

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Nu1DYF ; goo.gl/MYbqLM ; goo.gl/1Jcifm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

