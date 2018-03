March 7 (Reuters) - MCUBS MidCity Investment Corp

* Says it confirmed that it will issue 8,000 units with the paid-in price of 565.2 million yen in total, through private placement to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

* Subscription date on March 8 and payment date on March 9

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/NxEa5d

