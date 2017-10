Oct 23 (Reuters) - MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC :

* 9-MONTH TOTAL DELIVERIES INCREASED 2% Y-O-Y TO 5,143‍​

* 9-MONTH TOTAL IVF CYCLES INCREASED 21% Y-O-Y TO 12,068‍​

* 9-MONTH TOTAL IN-PATIENT TREATMENTS INCREASED 14% Y-O-Y TO 44,883

* 9-MONTH TOTAL OUT-PATIENT TREATMENTS INCREASED 9% Y-O-Y TO 1,109,138 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)