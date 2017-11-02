BRIEF-M.D.C. Holdings Q3 earnings per share $1.16

Nov 2 (Reuters) - MDC Holdings Inc
* M.D.C. Holdings announces 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.16
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly home sale revenues up 2% to $584.9 million from $575.7 million
* Qtrly ending backlog dollar value up 6% to $1.71 billion from $1.61 billion
* Qtrly dollar value of net new orders of $596.7 million, up 6%
* Quarter ending backlog dollar value up 6% to $1.71 billion from $1.61 billion
* Qtrly total home and land sale revenues $586.3 million versus $578 mln
* Increased homebuilding line of credit from $550 million to $700 million in the quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: