FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MDC Partners Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing‍​
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 9:13 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-MDC Partners Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - MDC Partners Inc

* MDC Partners Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing‍​

* MDC Partners - got comment letters from sec’s division of corporation finance about co’s form 10-K for fiscal years ended Dec 31, 2015, Dec 31, 2016

* MDC Partners - certain sec comments remain unresolved as of Aug 9, specifically relating to co’s aggregation of reportable segments

* MDC Partners - company continues to discuss with the sec an alternative aggregation of its reportable segments Source text: (bit.ly/2uHtF4n) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.