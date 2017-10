Oct 30 (Reuters) - MDC Partners Inc:

* MDC Partners Inc reports results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017

* q3 revenue $375.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $372 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MDC Partners Inc - sees fy ‍organic revenue approximately 7pct growth​

* MDC Partners Inc - sees fy ‍organic revenue approximately 7pct growth​

* MDC Partners Inc - sees FY ‍adjusted EBITDA margin approximately 60 basis points increase​