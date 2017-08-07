FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MDC Partners reports Q2 earnings per share $0.14
#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 8:14 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-MDC Partners reports Q2 earnings per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - MDC Partners Inc-

* MDC Partners Inc reports results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2017

* Q2 revenue $390.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $368.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees organic revenue approximately 7% growth in 2017

* Sees adjusted ebitda margin approximately 60 basis points increase in 2017

* MDC Partners Inc says remain on track to achieve 2017 adjusted ebitda target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

