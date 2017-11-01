FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MDU Resources Q3 earnings per share $0.46
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
New York Attack
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 1, 2017 / 9:49 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-MDU Resources Q3 earnings per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - MDU Resources Group Inc:

* MDU Resources reports higher third quarter earnings

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.20

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45 including items

* MDU Resources Group Inc - at quarter end ‍ construction materials backlog of $520 million​

* MDU Resources Group Inc sees 2017‍ total capital expenditures of $492 million ​

* MDU Resources Group Inc ‍qtrly operating revenue of $1,272.5 ​million versus. $1,208.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.