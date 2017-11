BRIEF-MDxHealth 9M total revenue at 30.5 million dollars

Nov 2 (Reuters) - MDXHEALTH SA

* 9M (NOT Q3) NET LOSS $‍​7.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $10.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 OF $22.9 MILLION

* 9M TOTAL REVENUE OF $30.5 MLN‍​

* 9M EBITDA IMPROVED BY 34.1% FROM $-6.2 MILLION COMPARED TO $-9.1 MILLION IN 2016‍​

* TARGETS LOWER END OF ITS 55%-75% PRODUCT AND SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2017

* 2017 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW BY APPROXIMATELY 60%-70%, TO $48-$51 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN A BALANCE OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MILLION AT THE END OF 2017