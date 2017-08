Aug 10 (Reuters) - MDXHEALTH SA:

* REG-CONFIRMMDX STUDY PROVIDES FURTHER VALIDATION OF EPIGENETIC RISK PROFILE

* RESULTS SHOWED THAT TEST CAN PROVIDE TREATING UROLOGISTS WITH DEEPER INSIGHTS INTO A PATIENT'S RISK FOR AGGRESSIVE PROSTATE CANCER

* RESULTS DEMONSTRATED TEST'S ABILITY TO HELP IMPROVE IDENTIFICATION OF MEN WITH UNDETECTED AGGRESSIVE DISEASE FROM NEGATIVE BIOPSIES