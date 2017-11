Nov 20 (Reuters) - MDXHEALTH SA:

* REG-MDXHEALTH TEAMS UP WITH PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY FERRER FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ITS PROSTATE CANCER TEST SELECTMDX IN SPAIN

* ‍UNDER TERMS OF THIS FIVE-YEAR EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT, A TEAM OF 10 REPS FROM FERRER‘S SALES FORCE OF ARE GOING TO SELL SELECTMDX TEST DIRECTLY TO 1000 UROLOGISTS IN SPAIN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)