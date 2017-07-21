FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
BRIEF-MEC Resources updates on dispute with BPH Energy and Grandbridge
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2017 / 8:46 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-MEC Resources updates on dispute with BPH Energy and Grandbridge

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - MEC Resources Ltd

* Update on dispute with BPH and GBA

* Claims between each of bph energy ltd, grandbridge ltd and mec have been temporarily suspended

* Withdrew its statutory demand issued to BPH Energy Ltd on 3 July

* Confirms that a settlement conference will be held between company, Bph Energy Ltd and Grandbridge Ltd

* "‍Withdrawal of statutory demand by mec should not be construed as mec resiling from amounts it alleges are owed to it"​

* Statutory demand was issued to BPH Energy in relation to alleged default on repayment by BPH Energy LTD under formal loan agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.