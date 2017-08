July 12 (Reuters) - Medallion Resources Ltd

* Medallion announces $600,000 private placement and share consolidation

* Plans to complete a consolidation on basis of one new common share for every four currently-outstanding common shares

* Does not intend to change name or current trading symbol in connection with proposed share consolidation

* No fractional consolidated common shares will be issued as a result of share consolidation