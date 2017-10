Aug 9 (Reuters) - Medallion Financial Corp:

* Medallion Financial Corp reports second quarter 2017 results

* Medallion Financial Corp says book value per share of $11.65 as of June 30, 2017

* Qtrly total investment income $3.8 million versus $5.8 million

* Medallion Financial - for Q2 of 2017, net decrease in net assets resulting from operations was $4.8 million, or a loss of $0.20 per diluted common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: