BRIEF-Medequities Realty Trust to buy 2 nursing facilities from Magnolia Health Systems for $15 mln

July 14 (Reuters) - Medequities Realty Trust Inc:

* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire two skilled nursing facilities from Magnolia Health Systems for $15 million and initiates new operator relationship

* Medequities Realty Trust - to lease facilities to magnolia pursuant to a 15-year triple-net master lease at initial lease rate of 9.0 pct with annual escalators

* Medequities Realty Trust Inc - ‍facility contains approximately 19,928 square feet and is licensed for 60 beds​

* Medequities Realty Trust Inc - deal for ‍purchase price of $15.0 million in cash