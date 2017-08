July 18 (Reuters) - SCHIBSTED ASA:

* SCHIBSTED Q2 EBITDA EX INVESTMENT PHASE NOK 880 MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 834 MILLION)

* SCHIBSTED KEEPS GUIDANCE OF 15-20 PERCENT REVENUE GROWTH IN ONLINE CLASSIFIEDS FOR MID TO LONG TERM

* SCHIBSTED Q2 REVENUES NOK 4,327 MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 4.29 BILLION)

* SCHIBSTED Q2 EBITDA NOK 694 MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 645 MILLION) SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)